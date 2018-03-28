Missouri woman accused of using Bible to smuggle drugs inside jail

A woman who carried a Bible into a Missouri jail is now behind bars herself.

But there was more inside this Bible than the scripture.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says Ashley A. Despain has been charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say they found marijuana hidden inside the binding of The Bible.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said this was the first time someone tried to sneak contraband inside prison with a Bible.

Despain is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.