New look Royals lineup announced by Yost

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

With the news of Royals catcher Salvador Perez's injury, the Opening Day lineup will look even a little more different. 

Drew Butera will replace Perez for at least a month and will bat ninth in Thursday's opening against the Chicago White Sox. 

The Royals' full line up for Thursday, as announced by manager Ned Yost: 

  • Jon Jay
  • Whit Merrifield 
  • Mike Moustakas 
  • Lucas Duda 
  • Cheslor Cuthbert 
  • Jorge Soler  
  • Alex Gordon 
  • Alcides Escobar 
  • Drew Butera  

