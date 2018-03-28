New look Royals lineup announced by Yost

With the news of Royals catcher Salvador Perez's injury, the Opening Day lineup will look even a little more different.

Drew Butera will replace Perez for at least a month and will bat ninth in Thursday's opening against the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals' full line up for Thursday, as announced by manager Ned Yost:

Jon Jay

Whit Merrifield

Mike Moustakas

Lucas Duda

Cheslor Cuthbert

Jorge Soler

Alex Gordon

Alcides Escobar

Drew Butera

