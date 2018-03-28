Salvador Perez injures MCL, to miss first month of season - KCTV5

Salvador Perez injures MCL, to miss first month of season

Posted: Updated:
(File photo) (File photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will miss the first month to six weeks of the season, manager Ned Yost announced on Wednesday. 

Yost says Perez has a grade two tear of his MCL. 

"He was taking a suit case up the stairs and he slipped," Yost said. "We're looking at a time line of four to six weeks. You just hope for the best." 

Yost said the club would know more in two weeks, but did add he doesn't think surgery will be needed. 

“I feel sad," Perez said. "I’ve put a lot of work into this year and to be behind home plate tomorrow and I’m not going to be there. Now I just need to get well and get ready.”

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.