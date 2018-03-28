Salvador Perez injures MCL, to miss first month of season

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will miss the first month to six weeks of the season, manager Ned Yost announced on Wednesday.

Yost says Perez has a grade two tear of his MCL.

"He was taking a suit case up the stairs and he slipped," Yost said. "We're looking at a time line of four to six weeks. You just hope for the best."

Yost said the club would know more in two weeks, but did add he doesn't think surgery will be needed.

“I feel sad," Perez said. "I’ve put a lot of work into this year and to be behind home plate tomorrow and I’m not going to be there. Now I just need to get well and get ready.”

