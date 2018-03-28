Kansas City neighborhood takes matters into own hands with security cameras

A new security system is offering parents some peace of mind in a local neighborhood.

Over the weekend, cameras were installed in the Scarritt Neighborhood to keep eyes on the children’s park.

The cameras' goal is to keep the problems away.

"It's not so much catching them - you don't gain anything from catching them," said resident Ken Richardson. "It's stopping them. That's where you gain."

Richardson says the Kansas City Police Department has complete accesss to the cameras. The department will use the cameras to run license plates and catch any illegal activity.

