Jeff Henry, co-owner of Schlitterbahn, waives extradition

Victoria Cisneros, spokeswoman for the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, says 62-year-old Jeffrey Henry appeared for a hearing Tuesday. (Cameron County Jail)

Jeff Henry, the co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, waived his extradition on Wednesday.

Henry was indicted in connection to the death of Caleb Schwab, who was killed in August 2016 while riding the Verruckt slide at the Kansas City, KS park.

Henry will remain in the Cameron County Jail.

Ron Barrofo, Henry's attorney, told CBS-affiliate KGBT Henry was willing to turn himself into authorities in Kansas. He said Henry's severe medical conditions is the reason he turned himself in, according to the report.

Henry was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering of a child.

There will be another court hearing next week in Texas unless the Kansas Attorney General's office picks up Henry or does not respond.

