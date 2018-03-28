'Sister Jayhawk' calls on higher power as KU prepares for Final Four

One Kansas Jayhawk fan is calling on a higher power for her favorite college team headed to the Final Four.

Laura Sellers, otherwise know as Sister Jayhawk, has watched 98-year-old Loyola team chaplain and new-found celebrity Sister Jean cheer on the Ramblers to the Final Four. So, she decided KU needed God on their side, too.

"When we played on Sunday, I said, "Someone should dress up as a nun." There was a hobby lobby next door, so we hopped over and bought materials," Sellers said.

Her habit is only cardboard and store fabric. Unlike Loyola's superfan, Sister Jayhawk is not really a nun, but she is a devout fan.

"I've always been a big Jayhawk fan since I was little. I just love the Jayhawks," she said.

Even though she's a laywoman, Sister Jayhawk is Catholic, and she says she'll pray all she can between now and Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.