Total of metro measles cases increases to 13

There are now at least 13 confirmed cases of the measles on the Kansas side of the metro area.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in an update Wednesday 11 Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident and one Miami County resident have tested positive for measles.

Last week, the KDHE released a list of 10 locations where people may have been exposed.

They range from a movie theater to grocery stores and a few restaurants.

Auburn Pharmacy; 625 E Main. St, Mound City, KS; on March 13th from 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8th and March 10th in the morning

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS; March 9th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1 p.m. to p.m.

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.