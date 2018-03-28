Total of metro measles cases increases to 13

There are now at least 13 confirmed cases of the measles on the Kansas side of the metro area.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in an update Wednesday 11 Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident and one Miami County resident have tested positive for measles.
Last week, the KDHE released a list of 10 locations where people may have been exposed.
They range from a movie theater to grocery stores and a few restaurants.
