Measles outbreak in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties grows to 15, Kansas health officials say

There are now at least 15 confirmed cases of the measles on the Kansas side of the metro area.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in an update Wednesday that 12 Johnson County residents, two Linn County residents and one Miami County resident have tested positive for measles.

Health officials said the person with measles from out-of-state that was treated at the University of Kansas Hospital is not associated with this outbreak.

Last week, the KDHE released a list of 10 locations where people may have been exposed.

They range from a restaurant to gas stations and a few pharmacies.

Olathe Health Family Medicine located at 302 N. First St., Mound City, KS on March 26 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Olathe Health Family Medicine located at 1017 E. Market St., La Cygne, KS on March 27 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casey’s General Store located at 207 S. Ninth St., Mound City, KS on March 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 28 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Casey’s General Store located at 406 E. Market St., La Cygne, KS on March 27 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Casey’s General Store located at 12087 S. Blackbob Rd., Olathe, KS on March 24 from 8:15-10:00 p.m.

Entire Olathe YMCA facility including the childcare area located at 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe, KS on March 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kansas City YMCA located at 7500 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO on March 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese's located at 15225 W. 134th Pl., Olathe, KS on March 21 from 1-4 p.m.

