SLIDESHOW: Cringe-worthy Easter bunny photos - KCTV5

SLIDESHOW: Cringe-worthy Easter bunny photos

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Flickr Creative Commons) (Source: Flickr Creative Commons)
(WVUE) -

There's something a little off about these rabbits.

Do you have a creepy Easter bunny photo to add to our slideshow? Send them our way to yourphotos@kctv5.com.

Mobile users can view our slideshow here.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.