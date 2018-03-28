Olathe man accused of raping 13-year-old - KCTV5

John Courtney, 33, of Olathe was arrested Tuesday night on charges of rape and indecent liberties. (Johnson County Jail) John Courtney, 33, of Olathe was arrested Tuesday night on charges of rape and indecent liberties. (Johnson County Jail)
A Johnson County man is held on more than $100,000 bond accused of raping a 13-year-old.

John Courtney, 33, of Olathe was arrested Tuesday night on charges of rape and indecent liberties. The crimes occurred on multiple occasions late last month.

Courtney was already on probation for a DUI conviction from 2012 when this crime is said to have occurred.

