Man leads police on wild, high-speed chase across Platte County - KCTV5

Man leads police on wild, high-speed chase across Platte County

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
It started Monday afternoon when police tried to pull over Donald Eichelberger for speeding. But, instead of stopping, he sped off. (Platte County Jail) It started Monday afternoon when police tried to pull over Donald Eichelberger for speeding. But, instead of stopping, he sped off. (Platte County Jail)
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

An 18-year-old man is locked up after leading police on a wild, high-speed chase across Platte County.

It started Monday afternoon when police tried to pull over Donald Eichelberger for speeding. But, instead of stopping, he sped off.

Eichelberger led police through a school zone, strip mall and two lawns. At one point, he reached speeds over 75 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

He eventually stopped and surrendered. The reason he gave for running was that he didn't want to get another ticket.

He faces a Class E felony which is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.