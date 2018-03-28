Man leads police on wild, high-speed chase across Platte County

It started Monday afternoon when police tried to pull over Donald Eichelberger for speeding. But, instead of stopping, he sped off. (Platte County Jail)

An 18-year-old man is locked up after leading police on a wild, high-speed chase across Platte County.

It started Monday afternoon when police tried to pull over Donald Eichelberger for speeding. But, instead of stopping, he sped off.

Eichelberger led police through a school zone, strip mall and two lawns. At one point, he reached speeds over 75 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

He eventually stopped and surrendered. The reason he gave for running was that he didn't want to get another ticket.

He faces a Class E felony which is punishable by up to four years in prison.

