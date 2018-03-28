Kansas City police rule Northland woman's death as natural - KCTV5

Kansas City police rule Northland woman's death as natural

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Officers responded about 9 a.m. Wednesday to meet fire department personnel on an ambulance call in the 4600 block of North Kenwood Avenue. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a woman was found dead in the Northland Wednesday died of natural causes. 

Officers responded about 9 a.m. to meet fire department personnel on an ambulance call in the 4600 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead inside a residence. Her identity has not yet been released.

More details will be released as they become available, police say.

