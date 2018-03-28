New program to aid crime survivors in Jackson County

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has launched a new program to aid the victims of crime, especially gun violence. (KCTV5)

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has launched a new program to aid the victims of crime, especially gun violence.

Partners with Caring for Crime Survivors include the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime and Jackson County COMBAT.

The program will place a special emphasis on gun violence victims and is intended to help the survivors of crime and possibly build better relations between law enforcement, the criminal justice system and the victims of crime.

Baker says there were 500 shooting victim survivors last year in Kansas City alone. Many still living with the trauma or damage from the shooting. Her team of victim advocates plans to find those people to make sure they’re doing fine.

"This program will place an emphasis on helping crime survivors," Baker said. "We are doing it before a case is filed and even if a case is never filed."

Too often, Baker explained, the witnesses of violent acts, including shootings, have little support. As a result, some of these victims may believe that the system doesn't work for them and it offers them no comfort.

Baker said she hopes this program sends a new message to those victims of crime.

Damon Daniel with Ad Hoc has already started reaching out to shooting victims. The goal is to build a relationship with the community and eventually that will turn into trust.

"They begin to share with us their own stories and what they’ve seen in their neighborhoods, and they’ll even share what happened in those incidents as well," Daniel said.

For information and support, you can contact the victim service helpline at 816-842-8467 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

