Disney on Ice ready to glide into Kansas City this week

It's a winter wonderland inside the Sprint Center as the stage is set for Disney on Ice, and the action kicks off Wednesday night.

“Since being in the audience and seeing the crowds reaction, really gave me this amazing feeling and I thought to myself, I just need to be a part of this show," said Anna Madorsky, who is performing as Elsa from the movie Frozen.

Madorsky has performed for Disney going on nine years now.

“It’s unlike any other feeling I’ve had and the energy that they give you," she said.

She’s ready to hit the ice in Kansas City, along with her castmates, and give the audience quite a show.

Moana is coming to the ice for the first time in this year's production, and there’s a mix of classic Disney with new favorites like Frozen.

Although skaters like Madorsky and Rachel Nevares make it look easy, it takes a lot of skill.

“Most of us are competitive figure skaters first so we train very hard," Nevares said.

The skaters have a little downtime, traveling to a new city almost every week.

Nevares let KCTV5 News in on some of the secrets on how to skate like a professional.

“Making sure that we keep our hips and shoulders right on top of each other while we are skating," she said.

And when it comes to stopping, she said it is one of the hardest things to learn.

“You want to push out and press down into the snow," she said.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $20, and you can get them at the Sprint Center or online.

