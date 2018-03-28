'Do bunnies lay eggs?' People ask Google this question more than you think

Let’s talk about rabbits. Do they lay eggs? (Graphicstock)

Let’s talk about rabbits. Do they lay eggs?

That’s a question thousands of people every month are turning to Google for. And no, this is not a joke.

Google AdWords says the phrases “do bunnies lay eggs” and “do rabbits lay eggs” are searched between 1,000 and 10,000 times a month.

In case you’re wondering, the answer to both of those is 'no.' They usually give birth to a litter of 12 or more bunnies.

Easter might be behind some of the confusion. The holiday has two famous symbols – bunnies and eggs. And, bunnies often deliver the eggs.

All those Cadbury Creme Egg commercials with the rabbit squawking like a chicken probably don’t help either.

