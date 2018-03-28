Wanted: Jeffrey Walton

Jeffrey Walton is wanted on a parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Jeffrey Walton is wanted on a parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original offense happened in 2000 in Lubbock, Texas and involved indecency with a 6-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 16th and Campbell streets in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Walton should be considered dangerous.

