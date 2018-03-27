Kansas governor: Caleb Schwab's death "should not have happened"

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer spoke Tuesday for the first time since charges were filed against Schlitterbahn in connection to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Colyer was in Kansas City, KS on Tuesday for the revealing of the new Cadillac XT4 at the Fairfax Plant.

“I knew Caleb and he was just a wonderful young man," Colyer said. "We miss him. Such a bright future and we want something good to come out of this."

Colyer called Schwab's death a horrible thing that should not have happened.

The governor said he wants the "legal situation to settle itself out" and he had not seen the indictment.

"Everyone's been working on this for a year-and-a-half and it's important we get this right."

