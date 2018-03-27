Blue Springs man accused of deceptive business practices, stealing from customers

A Blue Springs man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers over and over again.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed the charges against Robert B. Williams in Jackson, Cass, Johnson, Platte and Clay counties.

Linda Platt says she was taken advantage of by Williams, who was charged with 11 counts of deceptive business practice.

Her basement project is still underway and most of the work recently finished was redone because she says the original work by Williams was shoddy.

“He has the talk, but he doesn’t have the walk," Platte said. "Everything he says sounds good and it sounds like the right way to do it. He just doesn’t do it.”

She says things got worse when Williams asked her to pay for twice the amount of drywall than she needed

She paid more than $2,500 for drywall that never arrived. Instead, she says she got nothing but excuse after excuse.

"I found out how many other people had been taken by him," she said. "I realized I had been taken too."

This month, charges were filed against Williams for scamming at least 11 different victims in five counties. Most of the crimes happened in 2015, but charges were just filed this month.

Investigators say one woman paid Williams more than $29,000 but he only completed about $6,499 worth of work.

She hopes the court will require Williams to pay each person back but doubts she will ever see her money again.

"What goes around comes around," Williams said. "In the now or in the here after and people like him will eventually get it.

Williams was already charged last year with three counts of Receiving Stolen Property and three counts of Deceptive Business Practice.

He is expected to be back in court on April 6.

