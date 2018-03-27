Three-hour standoff ends after police search Kansas City home an - KCTV5

Three-hour standoff ends after police search Kansas City home and find no one inside

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A three-hour standoff with police ended when police searched a Kansas City house and found no one inside.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday near 80th Street and College Avenue on the southwest side of the city.

Police were serving a federal warrant and thought a man was barricaded inside the home.

The neighborhood is about two blocks west of U.S. Highway 71. 

