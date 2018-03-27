Kansas City police in standoff with man on College Avenue - KCTV5

Kansas City police in standoff with man on College Avenue

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are in a standoff with a man wanted on a federal warrant. 

The standoff was called shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night at 8034 College Ave. 

It's believed the suspect is alone in the home and he's possibly armed. 

The neighborhood is about two blocks west of 71 highway. 

