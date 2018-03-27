Self on Custer: "He was good enough" to play at KU

One of the biggest stars of the 2018 NCAA Tournament has been Loyola Chicago guard Clayton Custer.

Custer has guided the Ramblers to the Final Four and demonstrated heroics on the court, knocking down the game-winning shot against Tennessee in the Round of 32.

The Blue Valley Northwest star, who won multiple state championships at the school, was recruited by Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. He originally signed with Iowa State before transferring to Loyola.

One school that did not offer him was the University of Kansas.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said spoke about Custer and his abilities.

“He was good enough to play at Kansas," Self said.

Custer is shooting 18-of-32 from the field in the tournament, including 8-of-14 from the three-point line.

Custer and Loyola have already knocked off on Kansas team so far - the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight.

Loyola and KU could match up in the national title game.

