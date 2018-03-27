Parent assaults child's teacher at Hogan Preparatory Academy over inappropriate allegations

A parent is under fire after beating up their child's teacher at Hogan Preparatory Academy over inappropriate allegations. (KCTV5)

A parent is under fire after attacking a teacher at Hogan Preparatory Academy over allegations of inappropriate behavior with his child.

School officials said they were notified of the allegations on Monday and were in the middle of their investigation when things took a turn.

Superintendent Danny Tipton said that after the allegations were made, the principal met with the student’s parents.

Tipton did not release information regarding what the student said happened but noted the allegation was not of the nature which would require the teacher to be placed on leave.

He said the principal told him the meeting seemed to go well, but then the parents were back at the school Tuesday morning.

“There was no reason to suspect they were going to be anything other than do the right thing,” Tipton said. “And so rather than go into the office, the mother and the daughter went into the office and the father took a hard right turn into the teacher's classroom.”

The superintendent said the father then assaulted the teacher. Office staffers were able to get the two separated and the family left the school.

Shaytanya Bazart has a student in the teacher's class and has questions about how the school is handling the matter.

"How is it being investigated?" she said. "You didn't contact parents or nothing. I had them bring my son out of school, I mean class, and I asked him, had this teacher said anything to you, done anything to you and he said no."

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department said they are investigating both incidents.

