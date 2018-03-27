2 injured following rollover crash in Shawnee

The wreck happened at 63rd and Hallet in Shawnee. Brett Hacker/KCTV5

Two people were injured in a wreck in Shawnee.

The wreck happened at 63rd and Hallet. Police called the wreck a "serious vehicle crash" and the roadway in the area would be closed until further notice.

Johnson County Med-Act said two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

