2 injured following rollover crash in Shawnee - KCTV5

2 injured following rollover crash in Shawnee

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
The wreck happened at 63rd and Hallet in Shawnee. Brett Hacker/KCTV5 The wreck happened at 63rd and Hallet in Shawnee. Brett Hacker/KCTV5
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Two people were injured in a wreck in Shawnee. 

The wreck happened at 63rd and Hallet. Police called the wreck a "serious vehicle crash" and the roadway in the area would be closed until further notice. 

Johnson County Med-Act said two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. 

