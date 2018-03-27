Kansas lawmakers pass 'swatting' bill sparked by deadly hoax

Kansas lawmakers have approved tougher penalties for making false calls to police three months after police fatally shot a Wichita man during a deadly hoax emergency call. (KCTV5)

The Wichita Eagle reports the bill makes fake calls that result in death a felony comparable to second-degree murder. Any false call for emergency help would be at least a misdemeanor, becoming a felony if the caller uses a fake identity or electronically masks their identity.

The bill is named the Andrew Finch Act, after the man killed by Wichita police as they responded to a hoax emergency call in December that they thought was a hostage situation. The legislation was championed by his mother, Lisa Finch.

The bill is headed to Gov. Jeff Colyer after the Legislature passed it on Tuesday.

