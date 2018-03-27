Kansas City Zoo seeks help naming 2 baby otters

The zoo is now asking for help in naming the boy and girl. (Kansas City Zoo)

Two Asian small-clawed otters were born just over a week ago at the Kansas City Zoo. (Kansas City Zoo)

Two Asian small-clawed otters were born just over a week ago at the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo is now asking for help in naming the boy and girl.

This is the second successful breeding for 10-year-old Cai and Dad 6-year-old Ian.

In August, Cai gave birth to their first offspring, a male named Otis.

This time, she had a boy born on March 17 and a girl born on March 18. They both weigh about a quarter of a pound but are gaining weight each day, the zoo says.

The baby otters are behind the scenes being cared for by their mom. It will be several weeks before they will be visible to the public with their family in tropics building.

Everyone is invited to visit www.kansascityzoo.org/otter-naming-contest between now and April 5 to vote on the pair of names they like the most. The winning names will be announced on the morning of April 6 on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.