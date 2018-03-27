U.S. Marshals seek man linked to Dallas murder who may be in Kan - KCTV5

U.S. Marshals seek man linked to Dallas murder who may be in Kansas City

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Savion Valdez Davila, 20, is wanted in association with a homicide on March 22 in Dallas, Texas. He is a person of interest in the investigation.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The U.S. Marshal’s Service needs help locating a fugitive who is believed to be in the Kansas City area.

Savion Valdez Davila, 20, is wanted in association with a homicide on March 22 in Dallas, Texas. He is a person of interest in the investigation.

He has multiple probation violations for aggravated robbery. He may be driving with a black 2011 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate DG7-T616.

Davila is said to be 5’07” tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money.

