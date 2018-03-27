3 now indicted in connection with boy's death, injuries on Verrückt waterslide

Verruckt was the world’s largest waterslide when it opened in 2014 and can be seen from anywhere inside the park. (KCTV5 File Photo)

The number of people indicted in the death of a 10-year-old boy on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide has grown to three.

The Kansas attorney general's office says Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry and ride designer John Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder in the indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charges stem from the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab who was decapitated in 2016 when his ride went airborne at the water park in Kansas City, KS.

Schlitterbahn didn't immediately respond to questions about whether they have attorneys.

The attorney general's office announced Friday that the Schlitterbahn park and its former operations director, Tyler Austin Miles, had been indicted on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

The three defendants also were indicted in connection with injuries sustained by 13 other persons, including four other minors, while riding the waterslide. Those charges include aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child.

Henry was arrested Monday in South Padre Island, Texas, by the U.S. Marshals Service. His next court appearance in Cameron County, Texas, District Court is scheduled for Thursday.

Schooley is not in custody at this time.

The second indictment follows a first indictment that was unsealed Friday.

The charges will be prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, which assumed responsibility for the case in December 2016 at the request of the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said this second indictment also is the result of a 19-month investigation by several law enforcement agencies including Kansas City, KS Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Comal County and Cameron County, Texas, sheriff’s offices and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

