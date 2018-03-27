Marcel Clarke joined KCTV5 in March 2018. She is the weekend morning anchor and an anchor and reporter on the Right Now Desk.

She started her journalism career at the Missouri School of Journalism and landed her first job in El Paso, Texas, where she is from.

In El Paso, Marcel worked as the breaking news reporter and covered morning headlines for KFOX14’s four-hour show. She was able to cover day-to-day stories to The Pope’s visit in the Borderland.

As a bilingual journalist, Marcel spent a lot of time focusing on the Sister Cities and how borderland cities impacted one another.

Besides the usual morning grind, Marcel loves running and hiking. She’s hiked numerous trails in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. She started her running addiction here in the state of Missouri, when she did her first half marathon in Columbia, MO.

Besides the usual morning grind, Marcel loves running and hiking. She's hiked numerous trails in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. She started her running addiction here in the state of Missouri, when she did her first half marathon in Columbia, MO.