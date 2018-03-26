MLB.com's projected lineup for the Kansas City Royals

Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium is just hours away - and questions remain about how the 2018 Kansas City Royals will fare.

The Royals' lineup without former first baseman Eric Hosmer will surely look different this season.

MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan published a projected opening day lineup for the Royals that includes catcher Salvador Perez hitting clean-up, while third baseman Mike Moustakas hits second and Whit Merrifield in the third spot.

The projected lineup:

1. Jon Jay

2. Mike Moustakas

3. Whit Merrifield

4. Salvador Perez

5. Lucas Duda

6. Jorge Soler

7. Alex Gordon

8. Cheslor Cuthbert

9. Alcides Escobar

