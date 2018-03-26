Missouri House backs ban on most abortions after 20 weeks

The co-owner of Schlitterbahn was arrested Monday in Cameron County, TX.More >
The co-owner of Schlitterbahn was arrested Monday in Cameron County, TX.More >
Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbor's target practice in rural Michigan.More >
Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbor's target practice in rural Michigan.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
Homicide detectives are seeking information after a Northland murder.More >
Homicide detectives are seeking information after a Northland murder.More >
The water that rushed into Pleasant Hill Monday morning is starting to rush back out, but the flooding in the small Missouri town always has people on their toes.More >
The water that rushed into Pleasant Hill Monday morning is starting to rush back out, but the flooding in the small Missouri town always has people on their toes.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
A little dog may have won a spot in the record books by having a very big litter.More >
A little dog may have won a spot in the record books by having a very big litter.More >