Multiple tornado sirens not working in Smithville

There's a concerning find in Smithville as severe weather season arrives.

The Smithville Police Department says three of the town's tornado sirens are not working.

This comes just a year after an EF-2 tornado touched down in the city.

Officers say if a tornado happened, they would have to send officers out into neighborhoods to drive around with their sirens on warning people.

"We are currently aware of 3 of our outdoor warning sirens that are not sounding properly," the Smithville Police Department says in a Facebook post. "We have contacted the manufacture and are waiting for repairs. The sirens are located on F Hwy, south of Diamond Crest subdivision, on F Hwy, south of Harborview subdivision and Tillman Rd, north of 144th St."

Among the areas included, police say, are Harbor Lake, Diamond Crest, Lake Meadows, Trade Winds, Wild Flower, Rollins Landing, Greyhawke, Harborview and the Tillman and 144th Street areas.

