Warrensburg man arrested, accused of strangling mother

A Warrensburg man is accused of strangling his mother to death.

Cameron Miles, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his mother, Karen Miles. Karen Miles was found dead in her home on March 20 by police after an initial call on a possible heart attack.

An autopsy later revealed she was strangled.

Investigators noticed that Cameron Miles had fresh scratches on his face. A blood sample from a nail clipping of the victim was tested and a DNA sample taken from Cameron Miles matched it.

“Without the hard work of the Warrensburg Investigations Division, this case would not have been solved so quickly,” Johnson County, MO Prosecutor Robert Russell said. “I especially want to thank the KCPD Regional Crime Lab and specifically DNA Technician Jennifer Howard for expeditiously developing the DNA standard.”

Cameron Miles is in custody.

A $100,000 bond has been requested.

