Self: This Final Four "feels better than the others ones"

After two disappointing losses in the Elite Eight, the Kansas Jayhawks punched their ticket to the Final Four with an overtime victory against Duke.

It's the first trip to the Final Four for KU since 2012, where they ended up as the runner-ups to Kentucky.

As they celebrated on the court last night, there were a whole range of emotions.

"I think it feels better than the other ones because we had to play an unbelievable team and an unbelievable coach," Self said. "I think this is the best basketball I've been a part of in the NCAA Tournament."

The other ones include the 2008 Final Four in San Antonio, where they took home the title.

For senior Devonte Graham, the regional championship is even sweeter after two heartbreaking losses to Villanova and Oregon.

"I started crying when I went over to hug my mom and grandma," Graham said. "I had been promising them for the last two years that we would make it to the Final Four and now they get to experience that with me."

Speaking of Villanova, the Jayhawks will get a shot at redemption against them. Villanova handed KU a loss in the Elite Eight in 2016.

Now, they battle with a trip to the national title game on the line.

