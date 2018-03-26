Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation - KCTV5

Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit for defamation on Monday against President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The suit, filed by her lawyer Michael Avenatti in California, came a day after CBS aired a tell-all interview with Daniels regarding an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago, and which the White House continues to deny.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

