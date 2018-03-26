Self's best coaching job? KU doubted all year until Final Four run

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self has now made it to three Final Fours during his time in Lawrence.

Fans and college basketball pundits believe it's the unlikeliest of the three runs, as the Jayhawks are not loaded with NBA talent and doubts piled up as KU lost three games in Allen Fieldhouse.

“A lot of people doubted us," KU guard Lagerald Vick said. "I was about to cry but I stopped myself from crying.”

The biggest reason Kansas secured the spot for the Final Four was Malik Newman's 32 points in the Elite Eight win over Duke.

"No one thought we could make it, but I know the kind of group of guys that I compete with and they are tough and hard-nosed," Newman said. "They love one another and I had no doubt we could get to San Antonio.”

For seniors Svi Mykhailiuk and Devonte Newman, the Final Four comes after two disappointing exits in the Elite Eight.

“The whole season we were doubted and in big games, we were doubted but we keep proving everyone wrong and it feels great," Mykhailiuk said. "I’m proud of this team and we’re going to San Antonio.”

Self had called his team soft earlier in the year.

