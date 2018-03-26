Life-threatening injuries reported after KCK shooting - KCTV5

Life-threatening injuries reported after KCK shooting

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in KCK are investigating a shooting at 7th Street and Parallel Parkway. 

The shooting has left the victim with life-threatening injuries. 

There's no immediate information about a suspect in the case. 

