Kansas City police ask for help in locating person of interest i

Kansas City police ask for help in locating person of interest in 2017 homicide case

KANSAS CITY, MO

Police are asking the community's help in locating a person of interest  in an Oct. 26, 2017 homicide in Kansas City. 

Harlan Dunbar, 55, was shot and killed that day. Dunbar was found dead in the middle of Seventh Street near Lykins Square.

Anthony Robinson, 26, is being sought for questioning by police. 

Robinson has multiple tattoos, including "Anthony" above his left eye, "1 Life 2 Live" on his upper chest and "No Regrets" above his right eye. 

Police believe he may have altered his appearance by cutting his hair. 

If you have information, contact the Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

