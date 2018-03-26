Rain brings flooding, damage to Pleasant Hill

The water that rushed into Pleasant Hill Monday morning is starting to rush back out, but the flooding in the small Missouri town always has people on their toes. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV5 News)

And once the water goes down, it can be deceiving.

Kelly Deshazer-Couch says this is not the first time the area near Country Club Drive has flooded like this.

There are still several feet of stagnant water in a nearby soccer complex causing thousands of dollars in damage done from the water and debris. The clean-up won’t happen overnight, but the mayor says the city is working to get something in place for the future.

“More rain is coming tomorrow, so I hope we don’t have the same tomorrow,” Pleasant Hill Mayor CJ Hicks said. “We noticed a lot of spillways weren’t working the way they should, so we are going to put in some new curbing along the way.”

Spring has just started and with a flooding issue like this around town, people are already frustrated and concerned.

Homeowner Mike Schorr says he’s ready for something to change after three big floods in three years.

“We were literally landlocked this morning. When I went to go get more sandbags, they were literally all under water,” he said.

Even after several hours, the water was still far over the banks and with more rain coming it could take days to dry out.

“By 7 a.m., I had made a trip to the hardware store knowing it would get worse and it certainly was,” Schorr said.

Schorr, who was lived in Pleasant Hill for three years knew he needed to act fast when he saw the water rushing toward his back door.

“It’s been an exciting morning for us here,” he said.

Schorr says he had to drive over a bridge to get 10 sandbags at 7:30 a.m. For another hour, the water from the nearby river threatened to seep in to his house.

“It breached the double row at one point to the back doors of our house,” he said.

Schorr says they will still work despite being partially submerged in flood water.

“Even on a minor rain, we continue to get flooding in all of our neighbors’ yards,” he said.

Schorr says he and his wife took five gallons of water out of their basement. He says they’re lucky, but that might not always be the case.

“How far is it going to come up this time?” he questioned.

