Suspicious package outside Union Station was not dangerous, police say

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. Monday to West Pershing Road and Main Street and cordoned off the area. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News) Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. Monday to West Pershing Road and Main Street and cordoned off the area. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a suspicious package outside Union Station is not dangerous.

Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. Monday to West Pershing Road and Main Street and cordoned off the area. The KC Streetcar was also temporarily closed.

A bomb and arson unit responded and determined it contained "no explosive nor potential incendiary material," police said.

