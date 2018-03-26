Suspicious package outside Union Station was not dangerous, police say

Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. Monday to West Pershing Road and Main Street and cordoned off the area. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News)

Police say a suspicious package outside Union Station is not dangerous.

Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. Monday to West Pershing Road and Main Street and cordoned off the area. The KC Streetcar was also temporarily closed.

A bomb and arson unit responded and determined it contained "no explosive nor potential incendiary material," police said.

