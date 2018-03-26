Family desperate for answers after father killed 6 years ago in Kansas City

Charles “Charlie” Bates was killed six years ago near 80th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. He was 24 years old at the time of his death. (KCPD)

Authorities continue to seek help from the public in regard to a 2012 cold case.

Charles “Charlie” Bates was killed six years ago near 80th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. He was 24 years old at the time of his death.

Police spoke with several witnesses after the shooting. An individual was eventually arrested in connection with his death, however, the person was subsequently released due to lack of cooperation from witnesses.

Tina Madge, the mother of the victim, has asked anyone who may have information to speak up.

Bates was the father of a now 7-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

