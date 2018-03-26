Firefighters find body after responding to Lawrence house fire - KCTV5

Firefighters find body after responding to Lawrence house fire

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
Firefighters discovered a body Monday morning after responding to a building fire in Lawrence. Crews were called to the 900 block of East 19th Street. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News) Firefighters discovered a body Monday morning after responding to a building fire in Lawrence. Crews were called to the 900 block of East 19th Street. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in a burned-out house.

“The flames were well over the neighbors' houses, so I immediately started running down the road,” said George Romine who lives nearby.

Romine says he called 911 just after 6 a.m. Monday when he noticed a home near Haskell Avenue and East 19th Street was on fire. 

“By the time I got here, it was fully engulfed. You could see through the house. I mean the front door was open, you could see the windows busted out everything,” Romine said.

Fire crews arrived almost immediately and found a 29-year-old woman in a bedroom.  She was taken to a hospital where she died. 

Investigators spent part of the day combing through the home looking for clues to see where the fire started. 

“We’re treating it as a fire of interest but that doesn’t mean it’s incendiary or accidental we’re just doing the initial investigation,” Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief and Fire Marshal James King said

The woman’s name has not been related yet. 

