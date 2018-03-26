Authorities identify Lawrence fire victim

Firefighters discovered a body Monday morning after responding to a building fire in Lawrence. Crews were called to the 900 block of East 19th Street. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

Authorities have now identified the 29-year-old woman who died after a fire in her Lawrence home.

Firefighters found Madison T. Halverstadt in a bedroom of the house where a fire was reported early Monday morning.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief James King said that investigators have ruled the fire accidental. It started in the living room, and remains under investigation.

He says a pet cat was found alive at the scene and taken to the Lawrence Humane Society for care.

“The flames were well over the neighbors' houses, so I immediately started running down the road,” said George Romine who lives nearby.

Romine says he called 911 just after 6 a.m. Monday when he noticed a home near Haskell Avenue and East 19th Street was on fire.

“By the time I got here, it was fully engulfed. You could see through the house. I mean the front door was open, you could see the windows busted out everything,” Romine said.

