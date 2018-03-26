More waves of storms possible off and on Monday - KCTV5

More waves of storms possible off and on Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

After heavy rain and hail Monday morning, more waves of storms will be possible off and on the rest of the day through Tuesday. 

A flash flood warning has been posted for Cass and Jackson counties until 2 p.m. Monday. This is where 1-3 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. A flood advisory has been issued for Johnson and Lafayette until 1:30 p.m.

There will likely be a bit of a break in the middle part of the day for most before more storms re-develop Monday afternoon and tonight.

"The greatest threats from any additional storms today will be additional flooding concerns as well as possible hail potential too," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.

Flash flooding will also be possible along streams, creeks and in low-lying areas.

Flooding quickly became a problem in Peculiar where roads near creeks and streams quickly became covered with water. A woman had to be rescued from her car near Harrisonville at Highway 291 and Hubach Hill Road. Even though heavy rain caused hazardous travel, flood waters receded quickly.

