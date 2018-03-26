More waves of storms possible off and on Monday

After heavy rain and hail Monday morning, more waves of storms will be possible off and on the rest of the day through Tuesday. (KCTV5)

After heavy rain and hail Monday morning, more waves of storms will be possible off and on the rest of the day through Tuesday.

A flash flood warning has been posted for Cass and Jackson counties until 2 p.m. Monday. This is where 1-3 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. A flood advisory has been issued for Johnson and Lafayette until 1:30 p.m.

There will likely be a bit of a break in the middle part of the day for most before more storms re-develop Monday afternoon and tonight.

"The greatest threats from any additional storms today will be additional flooding concerns as well as possible hail potential too," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: @ErinKCTV5 @rnllwilliamswx @GinaKCTV5 are tracking a rainy morning commute. Take it slow out there. Here is the latest from your On Time Traffic: pic.twitter.com/GHSeMelxrm — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 26, 2018

Flash flooding will also be possible along streams, creeks and in low-lying areas.

Flooding quickly became a problem in Peculiar where roads near creeks and streams quickly became covered with water. A woman had to be rescued from her car near Harrisonville at Highway 291 and Hubach Hill Road. Even though heavy rain caused hazardous travel, flood waters receded quickly.

This is at 291 Hwy and Hubach Hill Rd near Harrisonville. Water rescue happened here not long ago. Water is already receding. @KCTV5 @KCTV5Weather pic.twitter.com/NYg8RZ4ADb — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) March 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.