More waves of storms possible off and on Monday

Police are searching for a murder suspect in the Northland.More >
Police are searching for a murder suspect in the Northland.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
NASA has announced that on September 22, 2135, there is a small chance an asteroid a third of a mile across will slam into the Earth with an impact energy equivalent to the currently deployed arsenal of US nuclear ballistic missiles.More >
NASA has announced that on September 22, 2135, there is a small chance an asteroid a third of a mile across will slam into the Earth with an impact energy equivalent to the currently deployed arsenal of US nuclear ballistic missiles.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with using a GPS tracking device to help kill a rival drug trafficker in front of the victim's 8-year-old daughter.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with using a GPS tracking device to help kill a rival drug trafficker in front of the victim's 8-year-old daughter.More >
After heavy rain and hail Monday morning, more waves of storms will be possible off and on the rest of the day through Tuesday.More >
After heavy rain and hail Monday morning, more waves of storms will be possible off and on the rest of the day through Tuesday.More >