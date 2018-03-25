Shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries in Kansas Cit - KCTV5

Shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries in Kansas City

File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A victim has been left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 3700 block of N. Oak Trafficway. 

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

