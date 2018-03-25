Man dies after shooting in Northland parking lot; police search - KCTV5

Man dies after shooting in Northland parking lot; police search for suspect

Posted: Updated:
A man was found dead in a parking lot night near 37th Street and North Oak Trafficway. (KCTV5) A man was found dead in a parking lot night near 37th Street and North Oak Trafficway. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are searching for a murder suspect in the Northland.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Erik Estrada.

A shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, Estrada was found dead in a parking lot night near 37th Street and North Oak Trafficway.

There is no suspect information at this time. 

If you know anything, call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.