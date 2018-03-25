19-year-old dies after shooting in Northland parking lot; police - KCTV5

19-year-old dies after shooting in Northland parking lot; police search for suspect

Homicide detectives are seeking information after a Northland murder.

Police were called to a shooting about 10 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot night near 37th Street and North Oak Trafficway. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Erik Estrada.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the homicide detectives at 816-234-5330 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

