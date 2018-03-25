UPDATE: Missing Gladstone man found safe - KCTV5

UPDATE: Missing Gladstone man found safe

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Rigoberto Gomez has been found safe, according to police. 

ORIGINAL

The Gladstone Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 72-year-old man.

Rigoberto Gomez, 72, has been missing since 6 p.m. Sunday night.

He was last seen in the 5200 block of N. Baltimore in Gladstone, MO. He's 5'9", weighs 171 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a camouflage jacket and jeans.

Police say he has dementia.

He drives a white 1998 Isuzu Hombre pickup truck bearing a Missouri license plate of 2YB131.

