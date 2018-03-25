17 train cars derail in Randolph, Missouri

The authorities were dealing with a large train derailment on Saturday night.

It happened near Randolph Road at Underground Road, which is near Ameristar Casino, in Randolph, Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident at 11:30 p.m.

No one was injured, but 17 train cars were derailed.

A hazardous materials crew was involved and contained the situation.

They were still cleaning in the afternoon on Sunday and one crewmember said that they expect the mess to be cleaned up by midnight.

