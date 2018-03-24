FBI officials, Kansas City remember the life of agent Melissa Morrow

Kansas City and the FBI on Tuesday honored the life of Melissa Morrow, an FBI agent who died last week.

The FBI said Morrow was one of its first responders to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. She died of brain cancer linked to exposure to contaminants.

Morrow, 48, called Kansas City home.

Morrow worked for weeks at the Pentagon crash site and also worked in an evidence warehouse in Alexandria. Like so many others who worked tirelessly after our country was attacked, Morrow developed cancer.

"She was an agent's agent - the one everyone wanted to be around," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "She worked a 12-hour shift, seven days a week after the terror attacks."

Morrow was honored with the United States honor flag, which was driven through the night from Colorado. The flag was once at Ground Zero and was even launched into space on the space shuttle in 2011.

The agency said in a news release Friday that Morrow made the "ultimate sacrifice," and her death has been classified as a line-of-duty death. She had been certified by the World Trade Center Health Program and the Sept. 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Morrow joined the FBI in 1995 and worked at its Washington field office prior to transferring to the Kansas City field office.

She was a first responder to the Pentagon crash site and the Alexandria evidence warehouse. The FBI says she spent 10 weeks recovering and processing evidence at the site.

