Part of Ward Parkway closed due to suspicious package investigation

Ward Parkway closed in both directions between Central Street and Main Street on Saturday due to a suspicious package the authorities are investigating.

As of 1 p.m., the road was still closed and ATF had arrived to investigate.

The closure includes both sides of Ward Parkway, both north and south of Brush Creek.

