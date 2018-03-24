Part of Ward Parkway closed due to suspicious package investigat - KCTV5

Part of Ward Parkway closed due to suspicious package investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
(Caroline Sweeney/KCTV) (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Ward Parkway closed in both directions between Central Street and Main Street on Saturday due to a suspicious package the authorities are investigating.

As of 1 p.m., the road was still closed and ATF had arrived to investigate. 

The closure includes both sides of Ward Parkway, both north and south of Brush Creek.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.